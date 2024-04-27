 {Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024} Air force, army, Pb & Sind Bank, and CISF secure spots in semis - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

{Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024} Air force, army, Pb & Sind Bank, and CISF secure spots in semis

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2024 09:26 PM IST

Indian Air Force dominates with a 4-0 win over State Bank of India in hockey tournament. IAF, Indian Army, Punjab & Sind Bank, CISF in semi-finals on April 29.

In a one-sided match, Indian Air Force (IAF) won the match by 4-0 against State Bank of India during day three of the 5th Edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament.

HT Image
HT Image

In the Second match, Indian Army edged out Punjab Police by 4-3 goals; Punjab & Sind Bank triumphed over Indian Navy by 3-2 in the third game; and CISF prevailed over rail coach factory by 3-2 goals in the fourth match.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The IAF, Indian Army, Punjab and Sind Bank and Central Indiustrial Security Force (CISF) teams qualified for the semi-final matches scheduled for April 29.

The first semi-final will be played between IAF and CISF at 7 am and the second match will be played between Indian Army and Punjab and Sind Bank at 8.30 am.

The tournament is being held at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of 3,00,000 and 2,00,000, respectively. The man of the match will also receive 10,000 in every game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / {Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024} Air force, army, Pb & Sind Bank, and CISF secure spots in semis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On