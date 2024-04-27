{Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024} Air force, army, Pb & Sind Bank, and CISF secure spots in semis

In a one-sided match, Indian Air Force (IAF) won the match by 4-0 against State Bank of India during day three of the 5th Edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament. HT Image

In the Second match, Indian Army edged out Punjab Police by 4-3 goals; Punjab & Sind Bank triumphed over Indian Navy by 3-2 in the third game; and CISF prevailed over rail coach factory by 3-2 goals in the fourth match.

The IAF, Indian Army, Punjab and Sind Bank and Central Indiustrial Security Force (CISF) teams qualified for the semi-final matches scheduled for April 29.

The first semi-final will be played between IAF and CISF at 7 am and the second match will be played between Indian Army and Punjab and Sind Bank at 8.30 am.

The tournament is being held at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of ₹3,00,000 and ₹2,00,000, respectively. The man of the match will also receive ₹10,000 in every game.