Martyr Sukhdev’s kin demand CM visit to ancestral house in Ludhiana

On the second day of chain hunger strike over the slow pace of project to establish a direct routeto the ancestral home of revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar from Chaura Bazar area, kin of martyr and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Trust accused the state government of ignoring the martyr.

The protesting kin of martyr and members of different market and religious organisations said the state government’s tall claims of fulfilling the dreams of martyrs is in contrast to the filthy condition around martyr’s ancestral house.

They said the project to beautify the surrounding area of the house is also moving at snail’s pace and municipal corporation (MC) officials are not paying heed to the issue. President of Knitwear and Textile Club Vinod Thapar also extended support to the agitation on Thursday.

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust president Ashok Thapar said they have been seeking establishment of the direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house in Naughara mohalla from Chaura Bazar, but to no avail.

“The government is ignoring the freedom fighter as no AAP leader or MLA approached even after the chain hunger strike going on for the last two days. We demand that chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann should also visit the ancestral house by May 15, Sukhdev’s birth anniversary, and direct officials to expedite the project. Till then, the chain hunger strike of members of the trust will continue from 10am to 5pm,” Thapar said, adding that around 40 square yards of land has to be acquired for providing a direct approach road to the house, but the authorities have been delaying the process even after the state government has issued notification regarding the same.