Martyr Sukhdev’s kin demand CM visit to ancestral house in Ludhiana
On the second day of chain hunger strike over the slow pace of project to establish a direct routeto the ancestral home of revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar from Chaura Bazar area, kin of martyr and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Trust accused the state government of ignoring the martyr.
The protesting kin of martyr and members of different market and religious organisations said the state government’s tall claims of fulfilling the dreams of martyrs is in contrast to the filthy condition around martyr’s ancestral house.
They said the project to beautify the surrounding area of the house is also moving at snail’s pace and municipal corporation (MC) officials are not paying heed to the issue. President of Knitwear and Textile Club Vinod Thapar also extended support to the agitation on Thursday.
Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust president Ashok Thapar said they have been seeking establishment of the direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house in Naughara mohalla from Chaura Bazar, but to no avail.
“The government is ignoring the freedom fighter as no AAP leader or MLA approached even after the chain hunger strike going on for the last two days. We demand that chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann should also visit the ancestral house by May 15, Sukhdev’s birth anniversary, and direct officials to expedite the project. Till then, the chain hunger strike of members of the trust will continue from 10am to 5pm,” Thapar said, adding that around 40 square yards of land has to be acquired for providing a direct approach road to the house, but the authorities have been delaying the process even after the state government has issued notification regarding the same.
Shiv Sena mouthpiece defends Rahul Gandhi over nightclub video
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Thursday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a video of him in a nightclub in Nepal surfaced. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre saying Gandhi was not responsible for the riot-like situation in Jodhpur and skirmishes with security forces in Kashmir, but prime minister Narendra Modi had more responsibility.
Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each
Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state. “92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” additional chief secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, medical health said in a press statement. Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases.
Faced with lacklustre response, MNS shifts focus to signature campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques
Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena campaign against loudspeakers used by mosques failed to evoke much response on Wednesday, especially with regards to broadcasting Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques, the party has now shifted its focus to signature campaigns and complaining to the police helpline 100 against the loudspeakers. Many mosques in Malegaon removed their loudspeakers, while those in Bhiwandi toned down their volumes. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said that the campaign against loudspeakers continues.
Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team
According to public relation officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the a resident of Ghoorpur, 25, woman Rizwana Begum, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari. Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of 'Operation Meri Saheli', were asked to help the woman passenger.
Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark
Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses. On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.
