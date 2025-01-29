Massive anti-terror ops launched at 23 places across Jammu region

With the intention to flush out around 30 to 40 terrorists hiding in upper reaches before the onset of summer, security forces on Tuesday launched massive searches at nearly 23 places across Jammu region, said people familiar with the development. Last year, almost all the 10 districts of Jammu region had been rattled by sudden spurt in terror attacks (HT representational)

“Acting upon the directions of ministry of home affairs, army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have launched massive anti-terror operations across Jammu region. At least 10 places have been chosen as targeted areas in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, seven places in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, three places in Udhampur district and three in Reasi and Jammu districts,” said a home department official, requesting anonymity.

“There are explicit instructions by the home ministry to go full throttle and eliminate remaining terrorists from Jammu region before the onset of summer season,” said the official.

The searches are being conducted mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control (LOC).

Last year, almost all the 10 districts of Jammu region had been rattled by sudden spurt in terror attacks. Jammu region had emerged as hotbed of Pak-sponsored terrorism where terrorists staged 18 attacks that saw killing of 15 security personnel, 10 civilians and three village defence guards. Ten terrorists were also eliminated by the security forces in clinical operations.

The year saw terrorism spilling over from Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal, to eight other districts —Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda.