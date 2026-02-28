Massive fire breaks out in eight-storey building at Dhakoli’s Peermuchhla

A major fire broke out in an eight-storey commercial building in the Peermuchhla area of Dhakoli around 7:30 am on Friday. A short circuit triggered the fire which started on the fourth floor and quickly spread up to the eighth floor, officials said. A fire department official said the control room received the call at 7:50 am and teams reached the spot soon after. Two fire tenders each were sent from Panchkula, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot after receiving information. As the flames intensified, authorities called in additional fire tenders from Panchkula, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi. In total, six fire engines battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control. The building houses commercial establishments, including a hotel. Police and fire personnel evacuated people from the hotel and other parts of the building in time. Around four or five people inside at the time were rescued safely.SHO Simarjit Shergill said police received the call around 7:30 am and immediately coordinated with the fire brigade teams. He confirmed that no fatalities were reported in the incident.

A fire department official said the control room received the call at 7:50 am and teams reached the spot soon after. Two fire tenders each were sent from Panchkula, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur. The official said the fire started on the fourth floor, where a coffee house operates, and may have originated from the kitchen area. Fibre materials stored nearby contributed to the rapid spread of the flames to the upper floors.

Officials said they are examining fire safety compliance, including the building’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other related documents. Several upper floors of the building suffered extensive damage. Authorities are assessing the losses and investigating the exact cause of the fire.