Massive landslide on Mandi outskirts blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, a massive landslide at 7 Mile near Hanogi Temple on the outskirts of Mandi blocked 109 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.
Serpentine queues of stranded vehicles extended for several kilometres on the national highway. Another landslide on the Paonta Sahib-Shilai also disrupted the traffic flow. While heavy vehicles were not allowed to cross the area, light motor vehicles heading towards Kullu-Manali were diverted via Kataula village, while motorists going towards Mandi were diverted via Gohar-Chelchowk from Pandoh.
Close shave for two in Kullu
In Kullu district, two people had a close shave after the truck they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at Bara Nalla on Sainj-Aut Highway (NH-305).
Around 58 roads were closed for traffic in Chamba and 27 in Kullu, and around 40 power transformers developed glitches. The Public Works Department has deployed men and machinery to restore the highway.
Dharamshala-McLeodganj Road was also blocked due to landslide. However, traffic was restored after a while.
Dharamshala wettest in Himachal
Dharamshala, which received 111mm rain, was the wettest place in the state. The heavy showers caused the rivulets to swell. However, no loss to life and property was reported.
Palampur received 95mm rainfall, Gohar 79mm, Rampur 70mm, Baijnath 58mm, Mandi and Kheri 52mm each, Gaggal 51mm, Shilaru 42mm, Dalhousie 41mm, Narkanda 39mm, Pandoh 36mm, Mashobra 35mm, Naina Devi 33mm, Theog and Jogindernagar 30mm each, Manali 23mm, Kotkhai 2mm, Chamba 21mm, Janjheli 20mm and Saloni 19mm. It only drizzled in the state capital Shimla.
The meterological department has forecast wet weather till August 9. Shimla meteorological centre director centre Surender Paul said a yellow alert had been issued till August 9 and heavy downpour is expected to take place on Saturday as well.
-
Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre to miss Aug 15 launch date
The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up in Sector 18 will miss the Independence Day launch. The IAF and the UT administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 3 and the centre was expected to be ready by August 15. However, at a meeting of the UT and IAF officials on Friday, it was conceded that the project will not be ready by Independence Day.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord. In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life.
-
Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation
Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax on essential items. After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.
-
Congress workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items. They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government. The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.
-
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter. Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
