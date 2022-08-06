Massive landslide on Mandi outskirts blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway

Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, a massive landslide at 7 Mile near Hanogi Temple on the outskirts of Mandi blocked 109 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

Serpentine queues of stranded vehicles extended for several kilometres on the national highway. Another landslide on the Paonta Sahib-Shilai also disrupted the traffic flow. While heavy vehicles were not allowed to cross the area, light motor vehicles heading towards Kullu-Manali were diverted via Kataula village, while motorists going towards Mandi were diverted via Gohar-Chelchowk from Pandoh.

Close shave for two in Kullu

In Kullu district, two people had a close shave after the truck they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at Bara Nalla on Sainj-Aut Highway (NH-305).

Around 58 roads were closed for traffic in Chamba and 27 in Kullu, and around 40 power transformers developed glitches. The Public Works Department has deployed men and machinery to restore the highway.

Dharamshala-McLeodganj Road was also blocked due to landslide. However, traffic was restored after a while.

Dharamshala wettest in Himachal

Dharamshala, which received 111mm rain, was the wettest place in the state. The heavy showers caused the rivulets to swell. However, no loss to life and property was reported.

Palampur received 95mm rainfall, Gohar 79mm, Rampur 70mm, Baijnath 58mm, Mandi and Kheri 52mm each, Gaggal 51mm, Shilaru 42mm, Dalhousie 41mm, Narkanda 39mm, Pandoh 36mm, Mashobra 35mm, Naina Devi 33mm, Theog and Jogindernagar 30mm each, Manali 23mm, Kotkhai 2mm, Chamba 21mm, Janjheli 20mm and Saloni 19mm. It only drizzled in the state capital Shimla.

The meterological department has forecast wet weather till August 9. Shimla meteorological centre director centre Surender Paul said a yellow alert had been issued till August 9 and heavy downpour is expected to take place on Saturday as well.