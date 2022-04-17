May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues.

Speaking to the reporters here on completion of four years of mobile health service, Thakur said, “Har Ghar Har Dwaar Haspatal, an initiative taken four years ago on April 14, 2018, with 3 vehicles to provide healthcare facilities to people in the villages. Today, after four years I can say that more than 7 lakh people have received free checkups and free treatments. This has helped people save crores of rupees. We will dedicate a complete May month to the women. During this one month, attention would be given to the women-related issues, and all sorts of tests would be conducted.”

The Union minister further stated that the mobile healthcare services that had begun with three vehicles in 2018 have now increased to 32 and have reached 6,400 villages across the state.

“We have reached nearly 6,400 villages through these 32 vehicles. Our focus is to increase it further,” he said.

Earlier, addressing on the occasion, the minister said that tuberculosis is a grave problem and the state aimed at removing it by 2021, however, due to the pandemic, there was a shift in the priorities.

Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.”

Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.