May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues.
Speaking to the reporters here on completion of four years of mobile health service, Thakur said, “Har Ghar Har Dwaar Haspatal, an initiative taken four years ago on April 14, 2018, with 3 vehicles to provide healthcare facilities to people in the villages. Today, after four years I can say that more than 7 lakh people have received free checkups and free treatments. This has helped people save crores of rupees. We will dedicate a complete May month to the women. During this one month, attention would be given to the women-related issues, and all sorts of tests would be conducted.”
The Union minister further stated that the mobile healthcare services that had begun with three vehicles in 2018 have now increased to 32 and have reached 6,400 villages across the state.
“We have reached nearly 6,400 villages through these 32 vehicles. Our focus is to increase it further,” he said.
Earlier, addressing on the occasion, the minister said that tuberculosis is a grave problem and the state aimed at removing it by 2021, however, due to the pandemic, there was a shift in the priorities.
Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.”
Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.
-
‘Mafia tag’ by politicians hurting our business, say bus operators
At a time when the Aam Aadmi Party is promising to end the reign of the notorious 'transport mafia' in the state, private bus operators on Saturday said political parties had given them the all-encompassing 'mafia' tag to further their political aspirations. The operators said, “We have completed all formalities, and pay our taxes. However, the government is imposing fresh conditions on us, which is causing loses to the private sector.”
-
We are not emulating AAP’s model: Himachal BJP chief Kashyap
The Bharatiya Janata Party has responded strongly to Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia's jibe on freebies announced by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur recently. Sisodia had deplored the BJP by saying that the party, which does not believe in giving any facility to the public, has started to emulate Arvind Kejriwal's model of development. Now, there will be no water bill in rural areas. Simultaneously, electricity charges were reduced from ₹1.
-
2 days on, Khanna’s garbage mountain continues to smoulder
Two days after a major blaze broke out at the garbage dump in Khanna's Rasoolra village, the waste continued to smoulder on Saturday. The fire had broken out at around 7pm on Thursday, and six fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Mandi Gobindgarh had rushed to douse the flames on Friday. As smoke engulfed villages in its proximity, including Rasoolra, Bahomajra, Ikolaha, villagers gathered on the spot and staged a protest against municipal authorities.
-
Government ensuring equitable development in HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth about ₹287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. Jai Ram said that the present Himachal government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area of the state and every section of the society in the last four and a half years.
-
Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana
In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning. Ravinder, the owner of the unit in Street 3, Janakpuri, said the unit was closed when a fire broke out at around 7am. Close shave for 3 workers A blaze broke out in the Dhandari unit at around 2:30am due to a short-circuit. Three workers were sleeping at the factory at the time, and raised the alarm.
