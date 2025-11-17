Mayank, Jyoti shine as Punjab Equestrian Festival ends in Mohali

Mayank, Rudar Nehra and Ugam Singh claimed the top honours in the Open 90 cm, Open 75 cm and Open 60 cm show-jumping events, while Jyoti and Diya Sharma delivered standout performances across jumping and dressage as the Punjab Equestrian Festival 2.0 concluded at Palanpur, Mohali, on Sunday. A jockey in action during the final day of the Punjab Equestrian Festival 2.0 at Palanpur in Mohali on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Mayank on Vazir topped the Group-1 Open 90 cm class, while Krishnan Kotodian Gill riding Thunder swept the relay segment.

Rudar Nehra on Ujala clinched the Group-2 Open 75 cm title. Ugam Singh won the Group-3 Open 60 cm event, riding Porus, while the relay event was won by Sudip on Baaz.

Jyoti dominated the dressage segment with top finishes in Elementary, Ladies and Open Preliminary categories, riding Frank Height and Blue Blood.

Diya Sharma also impressed, clinching the Group-1 90 cm show-jumping and Group-1 Dressage titles on Zulla Del.

Group-2 Dressage was topped by Divjot Kaur, who also won the Open Hacks category, riding Frank.

The pole-bending events were dominated by PPS riders Rajpal Singh (Group-1), Loveinder Singh (Group-2) and Suhirad (Group-3), while BSF emerged champions in the team lance competition, followed by Indian Navy (White) and Indian Navy (Blue).

The Individual Lance category was won by Ankit Kumar riding Bullet.

The Fall & Out events saw victories from Jujharveer Singh over Hasina in Group-1, Harvinder Singh over Red Cloud in Group-2 and Surid over Hasina in Group-3.

In the concluding Balc & Bucket events, Abhayuday secured first position in Group-1, Samarpartap Singh topped Group-2, while Suhird claimed the top spot in Group-3.

The three-day festival, conducted by the Punjab tourism and cultural affairs department, Mohali administration and organisers Harjinder Singh Khosa, Deepinder Singh Brar and Harman Singh Khaira, showcased Punjab’s growing leadership in equestrian sport and attracted strong participation across show jumping, dressage and skill-based events.

Member of Parliament Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was the chief guest on the final day, said the Punjab Equestrian Festival had long been a cherished dream of horse lovers, and the present government fulfilled this aspiration by making it an annual feature.

He added that the professional-level horse ring being established on panchayat land in Palanpur would further strengthen equestrian sports in the region.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said the Punjab government was actively conserving traditional sports and state’s vibrant cultural heritage.

MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Prabhjot Kaur, chairperson, District Planning Committee, Mohali; state information commissioner Bhupinder Singh Batth; and AAP spokesperson Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal also visited the festival on its concluding day.