Mohali mayor appears before Vigilance in connection with mutation of land on Airport road

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 31, 2023 03:55 AM IST

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, Mohali mayor, who remained in the vigilance office till 11 am said he has been asked to appear before the Vigilance office on June 7 with documents pertaining to the mutation of land on Airport road

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu appeared before a Vigilance Bureau flying squad at 9 am as part of the ongoing investigations into illegal mutation of a strip of land adjoining the Airport road.

Mohali mayor appeared before the Vigilance in connection with mutation of land on Airport road. (HT File)
Mohali mayor appeared before the Vigilance in connection with mutation of land on Airport road. (HT File)

Sidhu who remained in the vigilance office till 11 am said he has been asked to appear before the Vigilance office on June 7 with documents pertaining to the same.

The state bureau is probing the alleged mutation of a strip of land, stated to be 40 ft wide and 250 long, on the Airport road.

Sidhu, after appearing before the VB, said the land had been mutated by Paras Mahajan, a business partner for a real estate project. “There was a confusion and the land is being wrongly associated with us. I have shown them the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which shows the land is with the panchayat and it has nothing to do with our project. Further some other documents were sought for which I had sought time.”

Sidhu had been previously summoned on May 10, when the vigilance questioned him over his properties and business for around four hours.

Sidhu was also given the pro forma of the questions and was reportedly asked to fill and hand it over to the officers. According to sources, most of the questions were related to his property and liquor business.

airport road
airport road
