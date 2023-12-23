Mayoral polls in Jan: Parties weigh options as elections near

With the term of incumbent mayor, Anup Gupta, coming to an end in mid-January, the three political parties in the city have started weighing their options. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been victorious in the past two elections. The administration has already started its preparations for the polls, and the MC is learnt to have written to the administration to announce the poll date. (File)

The administration has already started its preparations for the polls, and the MC is learnt to have written to the administration to announce the poll date. The civic body will be electing its third mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor before January 16. In the third year of the five-year term of the MC, the mayor’s seat is kept reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates.

As per various parties, Manoj Sonkar, is the only SC candidate from the ruling BJP who can contest the elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will have to choose from four candidates — Kuldeep Dhalor, Neha, Poonam and Lakhbir. Party insiders say Dhalor so far is running ahead of others in the race. The Congress has two SC councillors — Jasbir Singh Bunty and Nirmala Devi but stands no chance as it does not have the numbers on its side.

The BJP has 15 votes — 14 of councillors and one of MP Kirron Kher, who is an ex-officio member — in the House. The AAP has 13 votes, Congress seven and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) one vote. Both in 2022 and 2023, the BJP candidates won as the Congress failed to form an alliance with the AAP and stayed out of polls along with the SAD.

Uncertainty over Congress, AAP alliance

With the Congress and AAP coming together for INDIA bloc, hopes have revived for the AAP. “Talks are on to join hands with AAP in Chandigarh too. The Congress had earlier planned to give the mayor’s seat to AAP and keep the MP seat with itself in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But now both the parties are adamant to get the mayor’s seat, which is leading to a standoff,” said a senior Congress leader. Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky claimed that, “There are high chances of an alliance, and the seat of the mayor should be with the Congress as we are an old party here, with better leadership and working. We want the AAP to support us in making Congress’s mayor and MP.”

The AAP leaders on the other hand said they are hopeful of winning this time. “Even if there is no alliance with the Congress, an AAP candidate will be elected as the mayor. Some councilors are already in talks with the party,” a senior functionary said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also confident of winning and claimed, “Some Congress leaders are strongly opposing the alliance as they fear the party would be wiped out after the move. Due to this, many of the Congress councillors will opt for cross voting, which will eventually help the BJP to win again,” claimed BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi, adding that the BJP already has numbers on its side and whip to vote on particular lines does not apply in MC polls.

