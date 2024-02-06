MBA student to spend 5 years in jail for hitting Chandigarh cop with car

An MBA student has been sentenced to five years in jail for ramming his car into an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and grievously injuring him in Chandigarh’s Sector 20 in April 2021. Paaras Arora was booked at the Section 19 police station in Chandigarh on April 10, 2021, for hitting the victim, ASI Ramesh Chand, with his car. (HT File Photo)

Paaras Arora, aged 24 and resident of Sector 20, was convicted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 2.

Arora was booked at the Section 19 police station on April 10, 2021, for hitting the victim, ASI Ramesh Chand, with his car after the latter signalled him to stop.

The prosecution submitted that a police team was deployed at a check post in Sector 20 around 8 pm, when they spotted a speeding vehicle and signalled the car driver to stop. The driver instead drove his car towards the ASI and hit him with an “intention to kill”.

Due to the collision, the ASI was tossed 3-4 feet in the air, sustaining multiple injuries. The accused fled the spot after the incident, the prosecution told the court. During the course of the trial, the ASI succumbed to Covid-19.

The defence counsel, however, contended that a friend of his client was driving the car and he was being falsely implicated. However, the court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh on February 2 convicted Arora, observing that from the evidence of prosecution, his guilt was established beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.

Before pronouncement of sentence on Monday, the convict pleaded that he was an MBA student at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, and had old parents to look after. He sought leniency, as he had no other criminal record.

Whereas, seeking deterrent punishment, the public prosecutor, Hukam Singh, argued that even the legislature was making stringent laws for hit-and-run cases.

Stating that the convict certainly had the knowledge that smashing his car into the victim might result in his death, the ingredients of Sections 333 and 307 of IPC were fully established against the accused, the court sentenced him to five years in prison. Arora was also fined ₹15,000.