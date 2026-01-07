MBBS admission row: Future of Jammu’s students being toyed with, says Sangharsh Samiti, Bajrang Dal

Youth wing of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, on Tuesday, held a protest near civil secretariat against J&K government’s alleged discriminatory policies and board of professional entrance examination (BOPEE’s) “flawed” selection process pertaining to first batch of MBBS students in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College. Security personnel stand guard as the Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti members hold a protest outside Lok Bhawan in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Led by youth in-charge Kartik Sudan, the youth wing of Sangharsh Samiti today staged a big protest near the civil secretariat here against the UT administration.

During the protest, a large number of youth gathered near the secretariat complex and raised slogans against the UT government, specifically targeting chief minister Omar Abdullah and health minister Sakina Ittoo. Protesters maintained that since BOPEE operates directly under the UT administration, the chief minister and the concerned departmental minister cannot escape responsibility for any lack of transparency or malpractice in the admission process.

They alleged that the future of Jammu’s students was being toyed with under the government’s nose and constitutional institutions were being misused to benefit a specific group.

Sudan issued a stern warning to the government, stating that while Tuesday’s protest was peaceful and adhered to democratic limits, the administration should not mistake it for weakness.

He claimed that the technical and administrative flaws that were deliberately left in the BOPEE admission process appear to be part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to destroy the careers of promising youth, warning that discriminatory policies based on religion will no longer be tolerated.

Convener of the Sangharsh Samiti, Colonel (retd) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia, also condemned the administration’s attitude in strong words, asserting that any compromise on transparency in sacred sectors like education and health was unacceptable.

He demanded immediate intervention from the chief minister and the health minister to cancel the flawed admission process and restore a fair and impartial system.

Bajrang Dal activists led by its president Rakesh Bajragni also held a protest at bus stand over MBBS admission row and burnt an effigy of shrine board.

Anticipating trouble, police on Tuesday sealed the civil secretariat to foil any attempt of protest by the Sangharsh Samiti, officials said.

Officials said hundreds of police personnel, led by senior officers, were deployed outside the civil secretariat to prevent any law and order situation.

Leaders of the Sangharsh Samiti have also alleged misuse of shrine board funds and have sought intervention of BJP leaders and the LG.