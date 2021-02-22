MC elections to be held on party symbol in Himachal
Amid growing demand, the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh will hold the municipal corporation elections in Mandi, Palampur, Solan and Dharamshala next month on party symbols.
The state urban development ministry will move a proposal to amend the rules for the corporation elections. “We will move the proposal and now it depends on the parties,” state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who also holds the law portfolio, said.
The government’s proposal to hold elections on party symbols comes a fortnight after the elections to panchayats, zila parishads, and block samitis. Though these elections were not held on the party symbol, the ruling BJP claimed victory as candidates it supported won, while Congress-backed nominees could get a majority in only two zila parishads of Shimla and Kullu.
The opposition Congress accused the ruling party of misusing official machinery during the elections and charged it with horse trading after the zila parishad poll.
The BJP top leadership, including JP Nadda, met office-bearers in Dharamshala during a three-day conclave to ponder over the strategy for the municipal corporation and 2022 assembly elections. A majority of attendees were for fighting the MC elections on the party symbol.
Move will curb horse trading: Former Shimla mayor
Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had experimented with holding MC elections in Shimla on the party symbol in 2012. The posts of mayor and deputy mayor were held on the party symbol. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) captured both posts with Sanjay Chauhan getting elected as the mayor and Tikender Panwar as his deputy.
“We have always favoured elections to the MC on the party symbol. In Kerala too, the civic body elections are held on the party symbol,” says Chauhan. “ At least this will help curb horse trading after the elections,” he said.
Kimi Sood, the councillor from ward number 17, who represents Bemore in Shimla, says she too favoured elections on the party symbol. “The councillors are associated with ideologies. These elections should certainly be held on party lines; it will rather strengthen them,” she said.
MC elections to be announced during assembly session
Congress leaders have been demanding direct elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. “The government should bring amendments that enable direct elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Direct elections will stop horse trading. It will also permit the elected heads to work for the welfare without any undue pressure about their tenure,” says Gokul Butail, the AICC national joint secretary.
The elections to the four municipal corporation is likely to be announced during the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly that begins on February 26. The state election commission is already preparing the electoral rolls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to hold kisan mahasammelan at Baghapurana on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t want to lose any health worker to Covid: Punjab minister amid Covid surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MC elections to be held on party symbol in Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria refugee home saved by Punjab-origin man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlight Centre’s denial of permission to jatha to Nankana Sahib, Akal Takht tells Sikhs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala’s Christian cemetery gets a fresh lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When life got magnified under a lens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox