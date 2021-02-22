IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MC elections to be held on party symbol in Himachal
The Himachal Pradesh urban development ministry will move a proposal to amend the rules for holding the elections for the four MCs. (HT file photo)
The Himachal Pradesh urban development ministry will move a proposal to amend the rules for holding the elections for the four MCs. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

MC elections to be held on party symbol in Himachal

Proposal to amend rules for municipal corporation elections in Mandi, Palampur, Solan and Dhramshala next month
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:16 PM IST

Amid growing demand, the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh will hold the municipal corporation elections in Mandi, Palampur, Solan and Dharamshala next month on party symbols.

The state urban development ministry will move a proposal to amend the rules for the corporation elections. “We will move the proposal and now it depends on the parties,” state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who also holds the law portfolio, said.

The government’s proposal to hold elections on party symbols comes a fortnight after the elections to panchayats, zila parishads, and block samitis. Though these elections were not held on the party symbol, the ruling BJP claimed victory as candidates it supported won, while Congress-backed nominees could get a majority in only two zila parishads of Shimla and Kullu.

The opposition Congress accused the ruling party of misusing official machinery during the elections and charged it with horse trading after the zila parishad poll.

The BJP top leadership, including JP Nadda, met office-bearers in Dharamshala during a three-day conclave to ponder over the strategy for the municipal corporation and 2022 assembly elections. A majority of attendees were for fighting the MC elections on the party symbol.

Move will curb horse trading: Former Shimla mayor

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had experimented with holding MC elections in Shimla on the party symbol in 2012. The posts of mayor and deputy mayor were held on the party symbol. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) captured both posts with Sanjay Chauhan getting elected as the mayor and Tikender Panwar as his deputy.

“We have always favoured elections to the MC on the party symbol. In Kerala too, the civic body elections are held on the party symbol,” says Chauhan. “ At least this will help curb horse trading after the elections,” he said.

Kimi Sood, the councillor from ward number 17, who represents Bemore in Shimla, says she too favoured elections on the party symbol. “The councillors are associated with ideologies. These elections should certainly be held on party lines; it will rather strengthen them,” she said.

MC elections to be announced during assembly session

Congress leaders have been demanding direct elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. “The government should bring amendments that enable direct elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Direct elections will stop horse trading. It will also permit the elected heads to work for the welfare without any undue pressure about their tenure,” says Gokul Butail, the AICC national joint secretary.

The elections to the four municipal corporation is likely to be announced during the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly that begins on February 26. The state election commission is already preparing the electoral rolls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(From left) Aam Aadmi Party Delhi legislators and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chadha, state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and state leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)
(From left) Aam Aadmi Party Delhi legislators and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chadha, state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and state leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

AAP to hold kisan mahasammelan at Baghapurana on March 21

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced it will hold a kisan mahasammelan in Baghapurana town of Moga district on March 21 in support of the farmers’ agitation on Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid testing lab in GADVASU was established under the Punjab government’s Mission Fateh and inaugurated on August 10.(HT Photo)
The Covid testing lab in GADVASU was established under the Punjab government’s Mission Fateh and inaugurated on August 10.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Don’t want to lose any health worker to Covid: Punjab minister amid Covid surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Punjab has administered more than 136,000 vaccine doses till now and the Congress-led government had earlier extended the last date to administer first vaccine doses for health care workers from February 19 to February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Himachal Pradesh urban development ministry will move a proposal to amend the rules for holding the elections for the four MCs. (HT file photo)
The Himachal Pradesh urban development ministry will move a proposal to amend the rules for holding the elections for the four MCs. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

MC elections to be held on party symbol in Himachal

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Proposal to amend rules for municipal corporation elections in Mandi, Palampur, Solan and Dhramshala next month
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during a rally in Barnala on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Farmers during a rally in Barnala on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally

By Avtar Singh, Barnala
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Says the ongoing farmers’ agitation is not just against the Modi government at the Centre but also the World Trade Organisation and the International Monetary Fund
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sukhdeep Singh, who left Punjab as a teenager to start a new life in Europe, stands in front of the Laura Gatner house in Hirtenberg near Baden, Lower Austria, where he used to live. Sukhdeep bought the house as he learned from an old friend that the building he’d called home was to be sold. Though most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeker families --- who will not be expected to pay a set rent. (AFP)
Sukhdeep Singh, who left Punjab as a teenager to start a new life in Europe, stands in front of the Laura Gatner house in Hirtenberg near Baden, Lower Austria, where he used to live. Sukhdeep bought the house as he learned from an old friend that the building he’d called home was to be sold. Though most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeker families --- who will not be expected to pay a set rent. (AFP)
chandigarh news

Austria refugee home saved by Punjab-origin man

By Agence France-Presse, Baden (austria):
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sukhdeep bought the house as he learned from an old friend that the building he’d called home was to be sold. Though most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeker families --- who will not be expected to pay a set rent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh being honoured at Godharpura village in Gurdaspur district during a function to mark Nankana Sahib massacre centenary on Sunday. (HT photo)
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh being honoured at Godharpura village in Gurdaspur district during a function to mark Nankana Sahib massacre centenary on Sunday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Highlight Centre’s denial of permission to jatha to Nankana Sahib, Akal Takht tells Sikhs

By Surjit Singh, Amritsar/gurdaspur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Jathedar says Union govt wants community to call back farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, but “that will never happen”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jagjit Sandhu scalped four wickets, while Ankit Kaushik scored an unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 66 deliveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Harish Rawat, Subhash Chawla and Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
(From left) Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Harish Rawat, Subhash Chawla and Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The two-time mayor asks party workers to dedicate themselves towards ensuring Congress win in municipal polls later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
chandigarh news

Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will hold the annual convocation physically for graduating students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Commonwealth War Graves Commission team engaged in restoration and maintenance work at the Christian cemetery in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
Members of a Commonwealth War Graves Commission team engaged in restoration and maintenance work at the Christian cemetery in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ambala’s Christian cemetery gets a fresh lease of life

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Commonwealth War Graves Commission has now started the restoration and maintenance process of 66 graves of World War 1 soldiers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
chandigarh news

Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 PM IST
With fuel prices at a record high in Mohali district due to daily hike, filling station owners have been hit hard
READ FULL STORY
Close
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
chandigarh news

No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
There will be no immediate rollback in the water tariff hike in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

When life got magnified under a lens

By Alka Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days, forcing one to focus on beauty rather than brains
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible

By Dr AP Setia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
chandigarh news

Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 AM IST
He had joined the institute in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of internal medicine department and subsequently the director in 1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP