Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on
To tighten the noose on violators and expedite recovery of dues, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced a drive to snap the illegal sewer connection of colonies in the city.
Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the civic body snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of MC on Thursday.
The officials claimed as the colonisers failed to respond to notices served earlier to get the connections regularised, the action was taken against them.
The colonies included Suman Nagar, Deol enclave, Raj Enclave, Kehar Singh Nagar, Malhi Colony and Royal city among others, on Lohara road, Bahadurke road and Jassiyan road.
During the MC house meet held in March, councillors of different parties had slammed the MC officials for failing to act against illegal colonies. They said construction of illegal colonies put more burden on existing infrastructure and sewer lines choke, which troubles the residents who are forced to live in unhygienic conditions.
The MC officials said initially around 20 violators have been identified in each of the four zones of MC and notices have been served to colonisers. Action will be taken against all of them if they fail to get the connections regularised.
MC superintending engineer, Rajinder Singh, said, “The drive will continue in the coming days. The colonisers will have to make their own arrangement or pay MC the fee for reattaching the sewer connections.”
Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment
Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar's house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday. The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case.
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land
Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.
MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same. He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge.
Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others
The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.
