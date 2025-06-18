MC’s claims fall flat as light rain leaves Ludhiana waterlogged

Despite repeated assurances of monsoon preparedness by the municipal authorities, the very first spell of pre-monsoon rain late Monday night laid bare the city’s inadequate drainage infrastructure. Within hours, the brief downpour, caused waterlogging in multiple areas, raising serious questions over the effectiveness of the MC’s ‘monsoon action plan’. A pedestrian crosses a waterlogged street in Transport Nagar, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Only last week, senior MC officials chaired a meeting to review and claim completion of desilting work in major drains and gullies. They had assured that preventive measures had been taken to avoid waterlogging in vulnerable areas. However, a brief spell of rain on Tuesday afternoon was enough to leave roads submerged, causing traffic snarls and distress to residents.

As rain began late Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, key roads and colonies were left inundated in ankle to knee-deep water. The worst hit areas were Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur road, Vardhaman Chowk, Transport Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Rahon Road, Dhandari, Giaspura, and Focal Point among others.

Commuters navigating these stretches found themselves stranded or forced to wade through slush-filled streets. For residents, the situation was all too familiar.

Anjali Mehra, a local commuter said, “Every year they promise better drainage before monsoon, and every year the same thing happens. This is just the first rain what will happen when the real monsoon arrives?”

Adding to the trouble, several two-wheelers and small cars were seen broken down along flooded roads, unable to wade through the muddy uneven surfaces.

Another commuter Shalini Jain, a ,“My scooter broke down near Transport Nagar because water entered the engine. I had to push it all the way to a mechanic in knee-deep water. It is exhausting and unsafe. You cannot see where you’re stepping, there could be an open manhole or a deep pothole under the water”

Echoing similar sentiments, Gaurav Bedi, a resident of Jeevan Nagar voiced his concerns by stating, “ These pothole-ridden roads, now hidden beneath water, are a serious threat to life. You cannot tell how deep the hole is until your vehicle suddenly jerks or topples. It is a miracle that no fatal accident has happened yet. The civic body must act immediately to fix these sewage issues before someone loses their life.”

Shopkeepers in the Giaspura and Haibowal areas echoed similar frustrations, adding that they now fear the upcoming monsoon if such chaos followed just one pre-monsoon shower.

Ironically, during the MC’s preparatory meeting, officials claimed that over 90% of drains had been cleaned and emergency pumps were on standby. However, the situation on the ground painted a starkly different picture. No emergency response teams or dewatering pumps were visible in most waterlogged areas during the rainfall.

Local councillors also criticised the civic body’s inefficiency. “We are repeatedly raising the issue of poor drainage, but no concrete steps are taken. The public is suffering because of the MC’s negligence,” said one councillor.

Despite several attempts, Mayor Inderjit Kaur remained unavailable for comments.