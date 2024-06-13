MDU student bodies protest against fee hike

Opposing the fee hike at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), in effect from the new academic session, several students’ unions staged protests inside and outside the university on Wednesday. MDU students protesting against the fee hike on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Volunteers of the National Student Organisation, led by its president Sudhir Saharan, took out a procession against the fee hike. The workers of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) burnt the effigy of university vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini over the fee hike.

NSUI state president Avinash Yadav said that university fee has been hiked five times and the students from poor and lower middle-class families are bearing the brunt of it.

“We have protested against the authorities and government over their diktat and this is a direct attack to prevent students coming from poor families from pursuing education from Maharshi Dayanand University,” he added.

Praveen Malik, state president of Jan Sewak Student organisation, said that fee of BSC and B.Com courses have been hiked to ₹40,660 from 8,592 a year while the BCA course fee has been raised to 61,650 from last year’s ₹43,692.

“The university has hiked the fee in the name of implementation of a new education policy. All the university wants to do is promote privatisation. Students opt for government universities for better education at lower fees. Now, the university’s fee is equal to several private universities in the region,” he added.

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja said they have constituted a high-level committee to look into the grievances and representations of various student groups regarding fee issues.

“The committee will invite representatives of student groups to appear before them and present their representation/grievance. After listening to the students, the committee will submit its report within 10 days to the university authorities,” he added.