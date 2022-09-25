Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mediation best way to resolve disputes: Himachal HC Chief Justice

Mediation best way to resolve disputes: Himachal HC Chief Justice

Published on Sep 25, 2022 10:08 PM IST

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed on Sunday said mediation was the best tool to resolve disputes. He was presiding over the Mega Legal Services Camp

(From left) Justice Sabina, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC Amjad Ahtesham Sayed and Justice Vivek Singh Thakur greet people at the Mega Legal Services Camp held in Dharamshala on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed on Sunday said mediation was the best tool to resolve disputes.

He was presiding over the Mega Legal Services Camp organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) at Dharamshala.

The camp was to be attended by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. However, their flight was cancelled due to heavy rains.

Emphasising the importance of legal services and mediation, the Chief Justice said the NLSA has been trying to deliver the services from national to subdivision level in the country.

While being the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, the present Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has taken remarkable initiatives towards legal services so that these could be result-oriented, said Justice Sayed.

He also stressed the need for creating more awareness among the masses with respect to the knowledge of various welfare schemes, the role of legal services authority and the process to get the benefit of free legal service.

He said State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Shimla, has been performing its vital role in providing legal assistance to needy people and resolving disputes through Lok Adalats. Nearly 26,000 cases have been resolved in the state, he added.

Chief Justice Amjad A Sayed, Justice Sabina and Justice Vivek Singh Thakur also distributed financial aid and appliances to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Justice Sabina and Justice Vivek Singh Thakur of Himachal Pradesh high court, Ashok Jain member secretary, NLSA, and Prem Pal Ranta, member secretary, SLSA, also gave their deliberations on different topics.

Earlier, the Chief Justice also inaugurated the exhibition set up by various departments, boards and corporations showcasing the central and state government’s welfare schemes.

Justice Sushil Kukreja, Justice Virender Singh, Justice Satyen Vaidya, solicitor general Balram Sharma, Ashok Sharma, advocate general, Ajay Kochar, chairman, Bar Council of High Court, president, Bar Association of High Court Lovneesh Sharma, registrar general Arvind Malhotra and district and sessions judge Ajay Mehta were among others present on the occasion.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
