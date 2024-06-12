 Medical camp held for inmates of central jail in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Medical camp held for inmates of central jail in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 12, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Chief judicial magistrate Harvinder Singh, who is also the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, visited the Central Jail to inspect the medical camp and examine the problems of the convicts, prisoners who came for check-ups during the camp

District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, held a special medical camp at Central Jail in Ludhiana on Wednesday. A team of specialised doctors examined the bones, eyes, skin, and teeth of the inmates and distributed medicines.

A doctor examining an inmate at Central Jail in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A doctor examining an inmate at Central Jail in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chief judicial magistrate Harvinder Singh, who is also the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, visited the Central Jail to inspect the medical camp and examine the problems of the convicts, prisoners who came for check-ups during the camp.

The secretary said such special medical camps are being organised at the jail from time to time. Apart from this, Singh gave special information about the free legal aid scheme to the jailed detainees and said that if a detainee does not have a lawyer to pursue his case, he can be referred by the District Legal Services Authority to the central court. The form can be filled through the legal aid clinic established in the jail and a lawyer will be provided by the authority.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Medical camp held for inmates of central jail in Ludhiana
Story Saved
