Meet Hayer congratulates Sift Kaur for gold, silver at Asian Championship
Jan 14, 2024 07:36 AM IST
Sift Kaur Samra won gold in the team event and silver in the individual event. Hayer said Samra has brought laurels to the state and the country with her continuous good performance
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday congratulated Faridkot-based shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning a Gold and Silver at the Asian Championship being held in Jakarta. She won gold in the team event and silver in the individual event. Hayer said Samra has brought laurels to the state and the country with her continuous good performance. HTC
Justice Shekhawat visits Faridkot jail
Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here
Share this article