Meet Hayer congratulates Sift Kaur for gold, silver at Asian Championship

Meet Hayer congratulates Sift Kaur for gold, silver at Asian Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Sift Kaur Samra won gold in the team event and silver in the individual event. Hayer said Samra has brought laurels to the state and the country with her continuous good performance

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday congratulated Faridkot-based shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning a Gold and Silver at the Asian Championship being held in Jakarta. She won gold in the team event and silver in the individual event. Hayer said Samra has brought laurels to the state and the country with her continuous good performance. HTC

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday congratulated Faridkot-based shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning a Gold and Silver at the Asian Championship being held in Jakarta (HT File)
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday congratulated Faridkot-based shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning a Gold and Silver at the Asian Championship being held in Jakarta (HT File)

Justice Shekhawat visits Faridkot jail

Faridkot Justice NS Shekhawat of the Punjab and Haryana high court visited the Faridkot central jail on Saturday and interacted with prisoners. He also inspected the barracks and instructed the authorities to ensure sanitation. He then attended a cultural programme presented by the inmates. HTC

