Meet on rationalisation of motor vehicles in Ladakh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 07, 2023 06:36 AM IST

Transport department secretary Amit Sharma directed the concerned to seek all the required data on newly purchased vehicles, old vehicles fit for condemnation and data on functional and public utility vehicles in the UT of Ladakh

Transport department secretary Amit Sharma chaired a meeting of the committee constituted on rationalisation of motor vehicles in Ladakh. “It was decided that this committee will have to initially acquire the data on all existing vehicles under usage in Ladakh and then decide on the rationalisation subsequently,” Sharma said.

Meet on rationalisation of motor vehicles in Ladakh (Representational pic) (PTI)
He directed the concerned to seek all the required data on newly purchased vehicles, old vehicles fit for condemnation and data on functional and public utility vehicles in the UT of Ladakh in a time-bound manner. Once the requisite data was received by the committee, a comprehensive report shall be prepared on the optimal requirement of motor vehicles in Ladakh and their rational utilization, he added.

Saturday, October 07, 2023
