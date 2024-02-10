Meet the men behind ‘Delhi Chalo’ march plan

Abhimanyu Kohar is holding meetings in central and Bagri belts of Haryana while Amarjeet Singh Mohri is mobilising people in Ambala, Yamunanangar and Kurukshetra district. Abhimanyu Kohar and Amarjeet Singh Mohri. (HT)

Abhimanyu Kohar, Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union state convener

Hailing from a well-off family in Sonepat, Kohar floated Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union (BKNU) after three farm laws were repealed in 2021. A BTech graduate, Kohar was part of the 40-member SKM panel that held talks with the Centre during the farmers’ stir. Back then, he was a regular face representing farmers in TV debates. Kohar who is now in Punjab-based farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal’s camp was once considered close to Charuni. . He is trying to cement their position as prominent farmer leaders with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call, said a senior leader, pleading anonymity.

Amarjeet Singh Mohri, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) chief

A firebrand farmer leader, Mohri and his brother Harkesh were popular faces of the 2020 agitation. The ‘Mohri brothers’, who hail from a village in Ambala, mobilised huge support against the three farm laws. While Amarjeet was stationed at Delhi borders and actively took part in multiple round of talks with the Centre, Harkesh held the fort in Ambala. Amarjeet was once a close aide of Gurnam Singh Charuni but later due to some ideological differences he floated his own outfit. Charuni is staying away from the agitation, for now.