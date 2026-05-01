Meet with Amit Shah inconclusive: Ladakh bodies

Ladakh-based groups, demanding more rights for the Union territory, on Thursday said their meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah remained inconclusive as their proposals were rejected. Union home minister Amit Shah receives a warm welcome by Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries upon his arrival at the airport, in Leh on Thursday. (ANI)

“We are not satisfied with the meeting because the home minister refused to accept any of our proposals,” said Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-convenor Chering Dorjay Lakrook.

“We requested him that since he has come to Ladakh, a meeting of the high-powered committee can be held in Leh but he refused. Then, we requested that the May 22 sub- panel meet should be converted into high-powered committee meet. This was also turned down,” added Lakrook.

“The home minister told us that he hasn’t come for any political activity but for a religious event and asked us to let the May 22 meeting take place first in Delhi,” said Lakrook.

Besides Lakrook, the meeting was attended by Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leaders, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, Kargil MP Hanifa Jan and CEC of Kargil hill council Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon.

Earlier, Shah arrived in Leh to attend the first-ever international exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha in India. It is his maiden visit to region since it became a Union territory in 2019. “The home minister will be paying obeisance to holy bone relics and then take part in Buddha Purnima festival on Friday,” a senior official said.

Shah’s visit comes at a time when LAB and KDA have been agitating for statehood and constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Since the September 24 violence in Leh, which claimed four lives and left scores injured, the two bodies have held two rounds of talks with the Union home ministry officials - first on October 22 and then on February 4. Both the rounds had remained inconclusive with the Ladakh bodies insisting on their main demands. Now, another meeting of the stakeholders with the high powered committee of home ministry was scheduled to be held on May 22 at Delhi.

Ahead of Shah’s two day visit, the holy elics of Tathagata Buddha arrived in Leh, on Wednesday.

An official statement issued here said that the Union home minister, who also holds the portfolio of cooperatives, shall inaugurate multiple dairy infrastructure and cooperative initiatives in Ladakh on Friday. “Union home minister will inaugurate a series of key initiatives at a programme to be held at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Leh on Friday,” it stated.

The event will mark the inauguration and foundation-laying of multiple dairy infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing milk processing capacity, improving cold-chain systems, and expanding market linkages for local dairy farmers, it added.

The programme will also witness the launch of digital and institutional initiatives designed to modernise cooperative dairy operations in the region.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of a 10 TLPD dairy plant at Kargil and inaugurate new dairy processing units in Leh, including facilities for curd and Paneer production. Additionally, a bulk milk cooler system will be launched to strengthen milk storage and transportation infrastructure.