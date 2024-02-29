 Mehbooba raises concern over army personnel ‘assaulting’ Kulgam resident - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mehbooba raises concern over army personnel ‘assaulting’ Kulgam resident

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 29, 2024 09:56 AM IST

A message to the army spokesperson in Srinagar seeking response to Mufti’s allegations did not yield any response

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that army personnel assaulted a Kulgam district resident whose brother had joined militancy ”decades ago”.

Mufti sought action from the Chinar Corps commander. She had in a post on X that man, identified as Mushtaq Ganai from Niginpora in Kund was beaten up by army personnel from the Kanchloo camp and shared a photograph purportedly showing the man laying down with his eyes closed.

“Mushtaq bore the brunt of this inhuman treatment because his brother happened to be a militant killed decades ago. This incident doesn’t stand in isolation & is actually one of many where such atrocities are being normalised & committed by men in uniforms on a regular basis. Hope the Core Commander takes notice by punishing the culprits responsible @ChinarcorpsIA,” she said in the post.

A message to the army spokesperson in Srinagar seeking response to Mufti’s allegations did not yield any response.

