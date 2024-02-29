Mehbooba raises concern over army personnel ‘assaulting’ Kulgam resident

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that army personnel assaulted a Kulgam district resident whose brother had joined militancy ”decades ago”. Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

Mufti sought action from the Chinar Corps commander. She had in a post on X that man, identified as Mushtaq Ganai from Niginpora in Kund was beaten up by army personnel from the Kanchloo camp and shared a photograph purportedly showing the man laying down with his eyes closed.

“Mushtaq bore the brunt of this inhuman treatment because his brother happened to be a militant killed decades ago. This incident doesn’t stand in isolation & is actually one of many where such atrocities are being normalised & committed by men in uniforms on a regular basis. Hope the Core Commander takes notice by punishing the culprits responsible @ChinarcorpsIA,” she said in the post.

A message to the army spokesperson in Srinagar seeking response to Mufti’s allegations did not yield any response.