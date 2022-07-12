Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar
A 25-year-old mentally disabled man hacked his aunt to death and left two more female relatives injured at Macchli-Kalan village in Kharar on Monday afternoon.
Police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh’s father.
The injured women are Bala’s daughter-in-law Jyoti, 32, and Saroj Rani, 68, the wife of the elder brother of Lakhwinder’s father. The families of the accused and the victims live close by in the village, said police.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said around 1.30 pm on Monday, Lakhwinder suddenly barged into Bala’s house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. When his daughter-in-law ran to save her, Lakhwinder turned his attack to her.
Hearing the women’s cries, Rani rushed to Bala’s house, where she found Lakhwinder attacking Bala and her daughter-in-law. As she intervened, Lakhwinder attacked her as well.
The DSP said Bala was attacked on the head and bled to death on the spot, while Jyoti and Rani suffered serious injuries. They are under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
“Lakhwinder was arrested from the spot and booked for murdering his aunt and assaulting the other women. He is said to be mentally disabled and it is not clear what enraged him to attack his aunt,” he added.
The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.
Two foreign made pistols recovered from Kahlon’s residence
Two days after the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sona, nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, the Ludhiana police on Monday recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets from Sona's residence in Dadujoth village of Gurdaspur district. Sona also said that one of the accomplices of gangster Jagjit Singh, Ranjit Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had lived with them since he was 5 years old. A case of possessing illegal weapons was lodged against Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar in Ludhiana. Satbir Singh is in judicial custody.
Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh's plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don't appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.
CM Mann scraps proposed textile park near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the contentious textile park project proposed near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, reiterating his government's commitment to check environmental pollution and make the state clean and green.
CCTV system helps Pune traffic police collect ₹30 crore fine in 6 months
Pune: Even as the police special branch continues its probe against the traffic branch officials accused of alleged embezzlement and wrongdoing, the traffic department has recovered fines amounting to Rs 30 crore using its CCTV camera surveillance system since January this year. The fine recovered in June this year is Rs 2.82 crore as compared to the monthly average of over Rs 5 crore.
Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry
Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India for their contributions to research in chemistry. Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.
