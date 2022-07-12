Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar

A 25-year-old mentally disabled man hacked his aunt to death and left two more female relatives injured at Macchli-Kalan village in Kharar on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh’s father.

The injured women are Bala’s daughter-in-law Jyoti, 32, and Saroj Rani, 68, the wife of the elder brother of Lakhwinder’s father. The families of the accused and the victims live close by in the village, said police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said around 1.30 pm on Monday, Lakhwinder suddenly barged into Bala’s house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. When his daughter-in-law ran to save her, Lakhwinder turned his attack to her.

Hearing the women’s cries, Rani rushed to Bala’s house, where she found Lakhwinder attacking Bala and her daughter-in-law. As she intervened, Lakhwinder attacked her as well.

The DSP said Bala was attacked on the head and bled to death on the spot, while Jyoti and Rani suffered serious injuries. They are under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“Lakhwinder was arrested from the spot and booked for murdering his aunt and assaulting the other women. He is said to be mentally disabled and it is not clear what enraged him to attack his aunt,” he added.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.