Mercury climbs to 38.6°C in Chandigarh, year’s highest
The city’s maximum temperature soared to 38.6°C on Thursday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
Before this, at 38.2°C, the season’s highest day temperature was recorded on Sunday, following which the figure had stayed above the 37°C for three consecutive days.
Though five degrees above normal, the maximum temperature is still lower than 41°C, the highest day temperature recorded in the month in 2021, on April 28.
When the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is five degrees above normal, a heat wave is declared.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this may happen in the next few days as no rain was on the cards.
The minimum temperature also rose from 18.3°C on Wednesday to 19.7°C on Thursday, two degrees above normal. It is likely to rise to 22°C in the next days.
-
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
-
Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
-
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
-
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
-
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
