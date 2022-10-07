Mercury dips to 32.8°C in Chandigarh, rain to follow soon

With the sun playing hide and seek through most of the day, the city’s maximum temperature decreased from 34.4°C on Wednesday to 32.8°C on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as a Western Disturbance is active in the city, there are chances of light rain and further decrease in mercury in the coming days.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudy weather, the minimum temperature increased slightly from 22.7°C to 23.6°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 23°C.