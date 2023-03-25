Meteorology experts begin ground survey to study rare tornado in Punjab’s Fazilka

A team of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, on Saturday, reached the tornado-hit village in Fazilka district and initiated its ground survey. On Friday, amid rain, a tornado hit the village causing injuries to a dozen persons, damage to several houses, uprooting trees and damaging kinnow orchards. (HT Photo)

“We are here to assess the situation and will submit the report to IMD higher officials,” said one of the team members on the condition of anonymity, while refusing to divulge further details, at Baikainwala village, situated 17km from Fazilka.

On Friday, amid rain, a tornado hit the village causing injuries to a dozen persons, damage to several houses, uprooting trees and damaging kinnow orchards.

All the injured were discharged from the civil hospital on Saturday, while those who sustained damage to the house had taken shelter at the village’s government school and were taking meals through langer.

Nikas Khichar, sub-divisional magistrate, Fazilka, led a joint team of representatives of revenue, agriculture and horticulture and commenced the loss assessment survey of the village. A team of experts in coordination with the Panchayat department, will separately assess the loss or damage to houses of the affected area.

“All teams have been instructed to submit reports within 24 hours and the loss assessment survey report will be publicly displayed in the village to have its social audit,” said Senu Duggal, deputy commissioner, Fazilka after briefing the survey teams.

A gusty wind blow along with sand, fortunately, remained limited to 1-2 kilometer area in the outskirts of the village which prevented any further losses even though a few of the injured remained buried under the debris for some time but were rescued by co-villagers. The impact of the tornado was felt for about 5-7 minutes. Fear gripped the vicinity, as it was first such incident in the village close to the international border.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a visit to the affected village today announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh from his MPLAD fund for the repair of houses damaged by the tornado besides committing ₹1 lakh in his personal capacity for immediate relief work. Demanding that compensation be paid to all those whose houses and kinnow orchards have been destroyed within fifteen days, Sukhbir Badal said in case this was not done the SAD would launch an agitation to ensure justice to affected farmers.