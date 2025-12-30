MGNREGA vs VB-G Ram G: Punjab assembly spl session today, to debate Centre’s law

Amid a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and the opposition parties, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will meet on Tuesday to discuss the new rural employment law, Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G), enacted to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The main agenda of the one-day session is a discussion on the provisions contained in the newly passed VB-G Ram G Act, according to the programme issued by the Punjab legislative assembly secretariat on December 26.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which has been critical of the VB-G Ram G is bringing a resolution expressing serious concerns about the new scheme. According to the government, the new scheme would not only cause heavy financial loss to the state and adversely affect the poor sections, but also poses a threat to the federal structure.

The government advocates maintaining the demand-based, rights-based, and fully centrally sponsored structure of MGNREGA and calls for a reconsideration of the VB-G Ram G Act’s provisions, which “impose an undue financial burden on the states and dilute the employment rights of rural workers.”

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Sond hit out at the central government for altering the centre-state fund sharing ratio, pegging the additional annual burden on the Punjab government under the new arrangement at ₹600 crore.

Barring the BJP, all major political parties in Punjab, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have opposed the new rural employment law.

Both the Congress and SAD have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the VB-G Ram G Act, calling it “anti-poor.” Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday announced the launch of a mass movement across the state from Gurdaspur on January 8 to save MGNREGA, calling the annulment of the Act an attack on the rights-based approach.

The BJP, on the other hand, has rebutted the opposition’s allegations, describing VB-G Ram G as a new statutory framework to reform MGNREGA with an enhanced employment guarantee of 125 days per household, decentralised planning, a focused nature of works and shared Centre-state responsibility for the creation of durable rural infrastructure.

BJP’s state president Sunil Jakhar also questioned the Punjab government for failing to provide an average of 26 days of employment during the current financial year as against 100 days provided in MGNREGA, and alleged corruption in the implementation of this scheme over the past four years.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he would present complete data on the number of days for which employment was provided by the Congress, the SAD-BJP, and his own governments and explain how the new legislation was different from MGNREGA during the special session on Tuesday. “Everything will be shared on record in the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

After the VB- G Ram G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament on December 19, Mann had announced that the state government would convene a special assembly session on the issue in the second week of January.

However, the government later advanced the session to December 30 to counter Congress, which was quick to hit the streets over the MGNREGA issue.

President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G Ram G Bill, 2025, on December 21.

The legislative business will also include The Indian Stamp (Punjab Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Tribute will also be paid to the unparalleled martyrdom of the four sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.