MHA’s police ranking: Chamba inches to top spot among 13 districts
Outperforms Shimla which gets second rank followed by Solan
In a major achievement that signifies use of technology for effective policing in the country, Chamba district police have been ranked at the top spot among 13 police districts in Himachal Pradesh for taking prompt action in FIRs and a swift response in case of road accidents.
The rankings are released by the Ministry of Home Affairs based on online reports filed by the respective district police.
Chamba police was ranked at the first spot for providing timely police assistance to people in case of road accidents and prompt action in the FIRs, said Chamba additional superintendent of police Abhimanyou Verma.
Chamba scored 28.6 points ahead of Shimla district police, which secured second rank with 28.56 points, and the third place was bagged by Solan district police at 28 points.
Last year, Chamba was at the bottom of the ranking list. Among other districts, Baddi district police secured fourth rank followed by Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Una, Mandi, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, and Kangra on the last position.
Verma said credit for securing the top rank goes to all the police stations, outposts and other police units of the district, which he appreciated for having worked efficiently throughout last year. He said the district police were fully utilising technology, adding that all the police stations in Chamba were equipped with internet and other facilities to file online reports.
-
At 2,311, Delhi sees fall in daily Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 13.84%
Delhi on Saturday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,311 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. One patient died and 1,837 recovered from Covid during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin. With the latest figures, the national capital's caseload has climbed to 19,67,104 including 26,328 deaths, 19,33,427 recoveries and 7,349 active cases. This is the fourth consecutive day that the daily Covid tally was above the 2,000-mark.
-
Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today
LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday. “The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal. Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.
-
Fire Brigade to probe reason behind Wadia Hospital fire
Mumbai: A day after a fire was reported in Jer Bai Wadia Hospital for children in Parel, senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said they will initiate a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Chief Fire Officer, Hemant Parab, on Saturday said that the in-built firefighting system in the hospital was operational, which helped the MFB officials to control the fire at an early stage.
-
Despite cancellation of several infra projects, work on Malabar tree-top walkway continues in full swing
Mumbai: Despite several big-ticket infrastructure projects getting scrapped or delayed after the change of power in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has continued work on the ambitious tree-top walkway at Malabar Hill. BMC had proposed a 700-meter-long treetop walkway in the upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood in South Mumbai last year. Subsequently, in December 2021, the BMC awarded a ₹22 crore tender for the project.
-
Himachal women make rakhis out of pine needles, help prevent forest fires
Present in abundance in Himachal, pine needles, which are usually left unused and cause forest fires, are now serving a better purpose. Himachal Pradesh Institute of Administrative Reforms collaborated with Karwan, a society with a twin objective of conserving forests and generating livelihood for rural women, and trained women in the craft. They initially trained a batch of 22 women in Kot Panchayat near Hipa and later got more trainees.
