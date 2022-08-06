MHA’s police ranking: Chamba inches to top spot among 13 districts

Outperforms Shimla which gets second rank followed by Solan

In a major achievement that signifies use of technology for effective policing in the country, Chamba district police have been ranked at the top spot among 13 police districts in Himachal Pradesh for taking prompt action in FIRs and a swift response in case of road accidents.

The rankings are released by the Ministry of Home Affairs based on online reports filed by the respective district police.

Chamba police was ranked at the first spot for providing timely police assistance to people in case of road accidents and prompt action in the FIRs, said Chamba additional superintendent of police Abhimanyou Verma.

Chamba scored 28.6 points ahead of Shimla district police, which secured second rank with 28.56 points, and the third place was bagged by Solan district police at 28 points.

Last year, Chamba was at the bottom of the ranking list. Among other districts, Baddi district police secured fourth rank followed by Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Una, Mandi, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, and Kangra on the last position.

Verma said credit for securing the top rank goes to all the police stations, outposts and other police units of the district, which he appreciated for having worked efficiently throughout last year. He said the district police were fully utilising technology, adding that all the police stations in Chamba were equipped with internet and other facilities to file online reports.