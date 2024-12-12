Middleman held for accepting 70,000 bribe on behalf of SI

A team of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a middleman while accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 on the behalf of a sub-inspector posted in Hisar. The arrested man has been identified as Zile Singh. (Shutterstock)

The arrested man has been identified as Zile Singh. A spokesman of ACB said that a sub-inspector Mahender Singh, who is posted at HTM police station in Hisar was mounting pressure on a man to either give ₹1 lakh or be booked in NDPS act. The spokesman further said that the man approached the ACB after facing pressure from the sub-inspector.

“We laid a trap, and sub-inspector Mahender Singh had sent his middleman Zile Singh to collect the amount, and we nabbed the middleman while accepting a graft of ₹70,000. A case has been registered against the duo and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the sub-inspector,” the spokesman added.