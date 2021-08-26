Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Midnight mock drill tests response time of Ludhiana cops
Cops geared up for the mock drill in Ludhiana late on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Midnight mock drill tests response time of Ludhiana cops

According to the Ludhiana police commissioner, Naunihal Singh, the motive behind the exercise was to instil a sense of security among the residents
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:58 AM IST

Ludhiana police chief Naunihal Singh on Tuesday called gazetted officers, SHOs and police post in-charges along with patrolling teams for a late-night mock drill.

According to the police commissioner, the motive behind the mock drill was to instil a sense of security among the residents.

The drill continued till midnight, wherein senior officers recorded response time of the police teams.

The police chief also checked weapons of all SHOs, police post in-charges and other personnel. He ordered the cops to keep their weapons well-maintained.

At least 400 police personnel were asked to assemble at Dugri Phase-1 market around 10pm on Tuesday. The exercise concluded at the Ludhiana railway station.

The police teams also conducted surprise checks along with the government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) on all platforms. The drill involved screening of luggage of the passengers and trains.

The police commissioner said that nine gazetted officers, including joint commissioner of police (City) Deepak Pareek and joint commissioner of police (Rural) Sachin Gupta, besides ADCPs Pragya Jain and Ashwini Gotyal, 24 SHOs, 14 unit in-charges, PCR and traffic police personnel participated in the mock drill.

He said around 60 vehicles were used in the process. Naunihal Singh said they were committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Ludhiana residents.

