Miffed over her love affair, Ambala man murders cousin

A 30-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his cousin to death with an iron rod at Lalpur village in Ambala’s Naraingarh sub-division on Wednesday.

The accused, Praveen, was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, Praveen murdered Komal, 26, as he did not approve of her relationship with a man from another village.

“Komal wanted to marry a man named Sahil, who lives 2km away from them in Taprian village. Praveen believed their relationship will bring shame to the family as their social status was different,” said sub-inspector (SI), Dhoom Singh, station in-charge, Naraingarh police station.

The victim’s brother Sanjeev Kumar told the police their family was aware of Komal’s relationship and her intention to marry Sahil since June. The information had also reached his paternal uncle Ram Pal and his son Praveen, who was against the alliance.

“On Wednesday, my relatives and friends gathered at my house to persuade Praveen, but he didn’t budge. Later we left for a brick kiln, 2km away from our house, where we also invited Sahil’s paternal uncle to discuss the matter. But Praveen didn’t accompany us,” Sanjeev said.

Later, they got the news that Komal was found murdered at her house. When they rushed back, they found injury marks on her head. Sanjeev alerted the police and accused Praveen of the murder in his complaint.

SI Dhoom Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the accused used an iron rod to kill the woman. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and will be presented in a court on Friday.

The victim is survived by four younger siblings. Their parents had died six years ago.