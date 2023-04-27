Ludhiana: Week on, unidentified person booked for migrant worker’s murder

Over a week after a 40-year-old migrant worker succumbed to his injuries at Sohian village, the Malaudh police on Wednesday registered a case against an unidentified person for murder. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified person at the Malaudh police station. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Anil Tuddu, alias Bablu, who was found critically injured near a cattle shed in the village on April 17. He was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day. A post-mortem examination was conducted after which it had come to light that the accused died due to an injury on the neck which was caused by a sharp object.

Police have registered the case on a complaint filed by the victim’s employer, Chamkaur Singh, who said that Bablu had been working as a labourer in his village for the last 20 days. He added that Bablu had started working under him around five months ago.

He said Bablu had gone missing on April 17 and was found lying injured behind the cattle shed.

He added that as the victim was a habitual drinker, so village residents assumed that he had fallen near the cattle shed while under the influence of liquor. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedgarh where he died the next day. He said after the post-mortem examination at the civil hospital, it came to light that he was hit on his neck by a sharp object.

Inspector Davinder Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified person at the Malaudh police station. He added that the family members of the victim have been informed and an investigation has been initiated.