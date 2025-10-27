Milan, Palpreet strike gold at Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship

Milan and Palpreet emerged as standout performers, clinching gold medals in the children with special needs category on the second day of the 47th Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Roller Skating Association under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI), on Sunday.

Milan grabbed the top spot in the quads boys’ above 18 years in the 400m rink race, while Maulik and Shivansh settled for silver and bronze, respectively. In the quads boys’ 12–15 years category, Palpreet secured the top podium finish in the 400m rink race, with Hardeep claiming silver.

In roller hockey, KB DAV-A got the better of KB DAV Club in the sub-junior girls’ category. In the masters category, - for former national and international-level skaters aged above 35 years - Sector 10 Rink Club beat KB DAV Club 9–3.

The roller and inline hockey matches were held at the Government Skating Complex, Sector 10, while track speed skating races took place at the banked track skating rink in IT Park, Panchkula.