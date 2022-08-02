Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police

The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday.

The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area.

Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan had joined militancy in May this year and the police said he was associated with the LeT, who got ‘recycled’ after spending five years in jail.

A police spokesperson said Irshad’s father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug. “Irshad was involved in several terror crime cases, including attack on two civilians -- Abdul Rehman Wani and Aftab Ahmad Bhat -- both residents of Gundari Pora Baramulla at their native village in 2016, wherein both received critical gunshot injuries. He was also involved in killing of a civilian, Zakir Hussain Bado, of Mahmood Pora at Wailoo Baramulla in the same year,” the police spokesperson said, adding that he was arrested by security forces in year 2017 along with arms and ammunition.

“After a period of at least five years, he was released on bail by court in April 2022, but he did not refrain from his activities and formally joined terrorist ranks in May 2022,” the spokesperson said.