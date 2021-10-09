Militant killed in chance encounter in Srinagar

A militant was killed while another escaped during a brief shoot-out in Srinagar’s Natipora area on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson said that militants fired upon Srinagar police team and the police also retaliated.

“During the chance encounter, one militant got neutralised but one escaped. Arms and ammunition were recovered,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that as per the identity card recovered from the killed militant, he had been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

After the back-to-back terror attacks in the union territory, there has been a high alert in the city and the police are checking vehicles at several places.