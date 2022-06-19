Militants shot dead sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama
A police sub-inspector was killed by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The bullet-ridden body of the police officer was found in the paddy fields of Samboora, his native village, on Saturday morning.
“The body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora posted in the IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,” tweeted a police spokesman soon after the body was recovered.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Lehtpora police training centre in which senior officers paid tribute to the officer.
Farooq Ahmad Mir was appointed to police in 1998 as a constable and in 2008 after qualifying the departmental examination he was converted as selection grade constable and in 2012 he was promoted as head constable. In 2018, he was promoted as an assistant sub-inspector and last year he was promoted as sub-inspector. He is survived by his father, two daughters and a son.
This year there has been a series of attacks on policemen in different parts of the Valley. So far eight police personnel have been killed in Kashmir, most of the men were unarmed and killed close to their homes.
On May 24, a cop, Saifullah Qadri, was killed in Srinagar outside his house. On May 13, Riyaz Ahmad, another cop, was killed in Pulwama outside his house.
On May 7, police driver Ghulam Hassan Dar, who was on his way to the office, was killed by militants. On January 29, a cop, Ali Mohammad Ganie, was killed by militants in Anantnag.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics