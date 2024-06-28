Military strategist launches book on war memorials in Chandigarh

Military strategist for the Indian Army and writer Lt Gen Harwant Singh (retd) launched his latest work “Lest We Forget” at Chandigarh Press Club on Friday. (From left) Lt Gen Harwant Singh (retd) with Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd) and Admiral Sunil Lanba (retd) during the launch of his book ‘Lest We Forget’ at Chandigarh Press Club on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Former Indian Army commander Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh, who is also the former lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Pondicherry, was the chief guest. Former naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba was also present.

“In ‘Lest We Forget’, I aim to honour the courage and sacrifice of countless men and women who laid down their lives for our tomorrow,” remarked Lt Gen Singh. “This book is not just about remembering history but also about cherishing the values of freedom and sacrifice that these memorials represent,” he added.

The book includes detailed accounts of select war memorials, both domestic and international, chosen for their historical significance. Additionally, it pays homage to three pivotal battles – one fought by Indian soldiers against the British, another under the British flag, and the third under the Indian tricolour post-independence. These narratives underscore the unwavering commitment of Indian soldiers encapsulated in the motto “Naam, Namak, Nishan.”

Reflecting on the broader implications of his work, Harwant Singh emphasised, “War memorials serve as enduring reminders of the price a nation must pay for its freedom. They stand as monuments of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, reminding future generations of the heavy toll of defending our sovereignty.”

In addition to ‘Lest We Forget’, Singh also launched “Perspectives from the Veteran’s Desk”, a compilation of his insights on defence, geopolitics and national security, offering timeless perspectives on issues of strategic importance.

In this book, Singh, has compiled some of his choicest articles from over 500 articles he has published over the last three decades in various leading national and regional newspapers and journals. His grandson Jaiveer Singh edited both of the newly released books, while they have been published by Abhishek Publications.