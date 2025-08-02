Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Minerva Academy FC lifts U-14 Norway Cup

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 10:34 am IST

Minerva scored a staggering 130 goals across eight matches—averaging 16.57 goals per game—making them the highest-scoring team in the tournament across all age groups

Minerva Academy FC made India proud by clinching the U-14 Norway Cup, defeating Norwegian side SIF 14-1 in a dominant final.

In the knockout rounds, Minerva crushed Roglands BK 11-0, Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0, and FK Fyllingsdalen 18-1 in the quarter-finals, where multiple players including Tony, Mahtab, and Danamoni scored. (HT Photo)
In the knockout rounds, Minerva crushed Roglands BK 11-0, Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0, and FK Fyllingsdalen 18-1 in the quarter-finals, where multiple players including Tony, Mahtab, and Danamoni scored. (HT Photo)

Danamoni and Raj scored hat-tricks, while Chingkhe, K Chetan, Punshiba, Amarson, Azam, and Reesan also found the net.

Earlier in the league round, Minerva registered three consecutive wins—25-0 over Aksala IL, 15-0 against Forde IL 3, and 22-0 over Krokelvdalen IL—finishing with 62 goals in three matches.

In the knockout rounds, Minerva crushed Roglands BK 11-0, Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0, and FK Fyllingsdalen 18-1 in the quarter-finals, where multiple players including Tony, Mahtab, and Danamoni scored.

They faced tougher competition in the semi-finals but the Indian team overcame Palestine’s Ramathel Charif Club 8-2, with a hat-trick from Reeson and goals from Raj and Punshiba.

Minerva scored a staggering 130 goals across eight matches—averaging 16.57 goals per game—making them the highest-scoring team in the tournament across all age groups.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minerva Academy FC lifts U-14 Norway Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On