Minerva Academy FC lifts U-14 Norway Cup

Minerva Academy FC made India proud by clinching the U-14 Norway Cup, defeating Norwegian side SIF 14-1 in a dominant final. In the knockout rounds, Minerva crushed Roglands BK 11-0, Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0, and FK Fyllingsdalen 18-1 in the quarter-finals, where multiple players including Tony, Mahtab, and Danamoni scored. (HT Photo)

Danamoni and Raj scored hat-tricks, while Chingkhe, K Chetan, Punshiba, Amarson, Azam, and Reesan also found the net.

Earlier in the league round, Minerva registered three consecutive wins—25-0 over Aksala IL, 15-0 against Forde IL 3, and 22-0 over Krokelvdalen IL—finishing with 62 goals in three matches.

In the knockout rounds, Minerva crushed Roglands BK 11-0, Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0, and FK Fyllingsdalen 18-1 in the quarter-finals, where multiple players including Tony, Mahtab, and Danamoni scored.

They faced tougher competition in the semi-finals but the Indian team overcame Palestine’s Ramathel Charif Club 8-2, with a hat-trick from Reeson and goals from Raj and Punshiba.

Minerva scored a staggering 130 goals across eight matches—averaging 16.57 goals per game—making them the highest-scoring team in the tournament across all age groups.