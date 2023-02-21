Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minerva Academy pockets 11th national title

Minerva Academy pockets 11th national title

Published on Feb 21, 2023 03:48 AM IST

With this win, Minerva has qualified for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup and will be the first-ever club to represent India. While it’s the first Futsal national win for the club from Punjab, it is its 11th national title

The winning Minerva Academy team. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Minerva Academy outplayed Mohammedan Sporting Club 3-1 in the National Futsal Club Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

With this win, Minerva has qualified for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup and will be the first-ever club to represent India. While it’s the first Futsal national win for the club from Punjab, it is its 11th national title.

In the final match played at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Minerva Academy’s Nikhil Mali and Clinton Rosario kept trying, but the opposition kept their defence strong. The first goal of the match, at the 14th minute, came from Mohammedan Sporting Club’s Suvo Khatoora. But Minerva Academy’s Clinton Rosario equalised in the 19th minute itself. The score remained 1-1 till half time.

In the second half, Minerva Academy got the first success with Radhakant Singh’s goal in the 23rd minute, which was followed up by Sandeep from Mohammedan Sporting Club to post a 2-2 score at the end of full time.

In the tie-breaker shootout, Mohammedan Sporting Club managed to find the goal only once out of four chances, while Minerva Academy scored on three out of four occasions to lift the trophy.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
