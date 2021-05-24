Minimal Covid cases in rural areas belie claims of massive spread

Even as the decline in Covid-19 cases continued in Haryana for the second successive week, the minimal number of cases detected from villages have belied the claims of massive spread of the virus in rural areas.

The state-wide dip in number of cases is significant. Health department data showed that the state registered 34,929 lesser cases last week (May 17-23) than the week before (May 10-16). A total of 43,601 cases were reported last week as compared to 78,530 the week before.

RURAL SCREENING SHOWS UNEXPECTED RESULTS

Amid the continuous drop in cases, a drive launched by the state government to screen rural population for the virus has thrown up unexpected results.

The screening drive has not only shown a lower rate of infection in villages, but the outcome also puts a question mark on the claims over role of agitating farmers in acting as super spreaders.

The Haryana Villagers General Health Check-up Scheme (HVGHCS) was started by the state government to screen villagers for influenza-like illness (ILI) in view of reports of pandemic making inroads in rural areas.

As per statistics, only 2,823 infections have been detected from 5,156 villages in the past nine days of screening by 3,370 field teams.

As per the health department data, 97.72 lakh persons from 20.89 lakh rural households have been screened for ILI since May 15 when the check-up drive was commenced. This meant that about 59% of the village population has been screened so far.

Data showed that 75,501 persons suspected of ILI were tested using rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits and 13,190 were tested using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. The cumulative positivity rate was 3.74%.

‘RURAL SCREENING DATA IS MISLEADING’

While politicians across spectrum are expressing concerns over the “outbreak in villages”, statistics of by the screening drive are quite contrary.

“The number of cases is more than what the screening is showing. The data is misleading as a large section of the population is still reluctant to get tested. There is stigma attached to Covid and it is more prevalent in villages,” said a top BJP leader, not wishing to be named.

State BJP chief OP Dhankar said villagers should go for testing without hesitation, get vaccinated, and refrain from smoking community hookahs and playing cards to protect themselves and their families from the contagion.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the data is inaccurate. “The number of positive cases in villages is way more then what the data shows. There have also been more fatalities than what the government data shows,” he said.

Hooda said villagers are in denial and not ready to go for testing due to stigma. “Even when someone is sick in a village, there is reluctance to go for testing as people fear that they will not make it back home,” he added.

A BJP MLA said cases in rural areas have started to dip in the last 10-15 days and so screening of rural populace is showing a lower number of cases.

FATALITIES IN RURAL AREAS RISING

Data showed that the percentage of fatalities in villages have gradually increased over the past few months.

As per the latest data, 2,737 people from rural areas have succumbed to Covid since March 2020 which is about 36% of the total fatalities reported.

The gradual increase is evident as the percentage of deaths reported from rural areas in late February, when the second surge had just started, was about 29.36% of the total deaths, 29.63% on March 21, 31.83% by April 25, and 33.52% of the total deaths by May 9.

OUTBREAK IN VILLAGES

Total villages: 6,841

Total rural population: 1.64 crore (approx)

Villages screened: 5,156

Villagers screened: 97.72 lakh

Households covered: 20.89 lakh

Villagers found infected: 2,823

Villagers in isolation centres: 251

Villagers referred to higher centre: 146