Explore possibility of linking beneficiaries data with Aadhaar: Punjab minister to officials

In order to bring more transparency and efficiency in the services delivery system, the governance reforms and public grievances minister Aman Arora directed the department officials to explore the feasibility of unifying the data related to beneficiaries of various schemes by linking it with ‘Aadhaar’. Punjab governance reforms and public grievances minister Aman Arora

“This process will integrate the entire data on a common platform and help to weed out bogus beneficiaries, Arora said while chairing a meeting here.

Arora asked the department of governance reforms (DGR) officials to select some departments to study the possibility of the proposed project, under which the data of the selected departments would be clubbed and made available on a common platform so that any department could access it as and when required.

The concerned beneficiary won’t have to furnish those documents again and this will also cut down the paperwork, he added.

Arora said that the main objective of the proposed project is to facilitate retrieval of data specific to a person that was already recorded in the system as, at present, there is no system using which data can be retrieved from different departments. Principal secretary governance reforms and public grievances Tejveer Singh asked the officials concerned to initiate the process in this regard at the earliest.

