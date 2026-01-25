Minister Arora announces world-class streets project for Ludhiana

Punjab government’s cabinet minister for local government, Sanjeev Arora, on Saturday unveiled an ambitious World-Class Streets Project aimed at transforming Ludhiana’s urban landscape into a benchmark of safe, inclusive, sustainable and smart mobility. The initiative seeks to fundamentally reimagine the city’s streets as vibrant public spaces rather than mere traffic corridors. Sanjeev Arora assured zero tree cutting, alongside the planting of 3,633 new trees and establishment of 54 rainwater harvesting pits. (HT Photo)

Under the project, 15 kilometres of roads across 10 critical city corridors will be redeveloped following a complete street approach, prioritising pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users and street vendors alongside vehicular traffic. “These streets will be safe, accessible, environmentally sustainable and designed for people,” Arora said.

Key features include 5.3 km of accessible footpaths, 15.7 km of cycle lanes, and the creation of 250 organised vending spaces, 40 rain and sun shelters, 10 public toilets, and 36 water ATMs. Emphasising green infrastructure, the Minister assured zero tree cutting, alongside the planting of 3,633 new trees and establishment of 54 rainwater harvesting pits. New stormwater drains, LED street lighting, landscaping, and junction improvements will also be undertaken.

The ₹162 crore project, piloted by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, will be executed under a hybrid annuity model, ensuring high-quality construction and long-term maintenance, with the concessionaire responsible for upkeep at an estimated annual cost of 2.5% of construction value.

Arora highlighted barrier-free design elements, including kerb ramps, tactile paving, zebra crossings and tabletop crossings to ensure universal accessibility. Specific corridors such as Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge, Model Town Road and Gill Canal Bridge to Gill Village will feature unique design themes reflecting Ludhiana’s heritage and future aspirations.

The project integrates sustainability, promotes non-motorised transport and enhances road safety through improved signage, street furniture, dedicated parking, bicycle stands, police booths and city gateways, setting a benchmark for urban mobility in the state.