Punjab minister orders survey of constructions in Nayagaon MC limits

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 06, 2023 12:45 PM IST

During a review meeting at the Nayagaon MC office, Punjab tourism minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan insisted upon the need to check mushrooming of illegal constructions in the town

Punjab tourism minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Thursday ordered a survey of legal and illegal constructions in Nayagaon municipal limits. She also ordered demarcation of municipal limits and land in possession of the council with immediate effect.

Punjab tourism minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan said tenders for development works worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.25 crore were allocated and Nayagaon will get a facelift soon (HT Photo)
During a review meeting at the Nayagaon MC office, she insisted upon the need to check mushrooming of illegal constructions in the town. She said planned development was necessary as the area was in close proximity to state capital, Chandigarh.

She asked the officials concerned to be sensitive towards grievances of public. Stressing on availability of potable water, street lights and sewer facilities, she directed water supply and sanitation officials to start work on two pending tubewells that will take the total to 29.

The minister said tenders for development works worth 7.25 crore were allocated and the town will get a facelift soon. She added that proposals for works worth another 7.25 crore were in the pipeline. She also interacted with the locals and heard their demands and grievances.

