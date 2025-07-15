Minister: Reservoir levels stable, no flood-like situation in Punjab

Barinder Kumar Goyal, water resources minister, Punjab, on Monday informed the legislative assembly that water reservoir levels in the state remain stable and there is currently no flood-like situation in the state. He said that the state government has implemented comprehensive arrangements to address every potential scenario. Barinder Kumar Goyal, water resources minister, Punjab, on Monday informed the legislative assembly that water reservoir levels in the state remain stable and there is currently no flood-like situation in the state. He said that the state government has implemented comprehensive arrangements to address every potential scenario. (HT File)

He was responding to a call attention motion by MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh who raised concerns over the growing flood threat. Speaking during the Zero Hour, the MLA revealed that in the past six months, he has identified 12 to 15 critical locations between Harike and Dhilwan where the embankments are alarmingly weak and highly susceptible to breaches during rising water levels in the reservoirs of the dams.

Rana Inder Pratap Singh told the House that these vulnerabilities were shared in detail with the deputy commissioners and the cabinet minister, and reminders were also sent. “However, no concrete steps were taken even at the sites most in need of urgent reinforcement,” he told the House.

The minister said that for flood preparedness, the water resources department has executed measures to tackle any potential flood situation. “The government has allocated funds worth ₹204.5 crore for flood mitigation. Utilising SDMF, MGNREGA and departmental funds, 599 projects have been taken up”, the minister said.

According to Rana Inder Partap Singh, during the previous flood season, an isolated embankment spanning nearly 125 acres near the Goindwal bridge had obstructed the natural water flow. “As a result, all the water pressure converged at a single point, increasing the risk of a breach. He urged the Punjab government to undertake de-silting in this area to prevent a similar crisis from occurring again.

He further sounded the alarm over ongoing illegal mining activities within the embankment zones, particularly in areas where temporary structures have been erected by locals.