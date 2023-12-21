Minor among six held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana

The police have arrested six persons, including a minor, for their alleged involvement in vehicle lifting and recovered a total of 20 two-wheelers from their possession in two separate cases. Minor among six held for vehicle lifting

The Division number 8 police while investigating a case of theft of a motorcycle identified the two vehicle lifters and arrested them.

One of the arrested accused has been identified as Rajveer Singh alias Raju of Ferozepur district, while another one is a juvenile.

Joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra said that the police received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Aarti Chowk from Rajpura Chowk side. A checkpoint was installed at Saggu Chowk and the accused were arrested. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession on the spot.

Later, following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered nine more stolen bikes from their possession.

The JCP added that the accused were using a master key to open locks of the motorcycles and used to target motorcycles parked near DMC Hospital and Rose Garden.

Similarly, the Division number 6 police arrested four members of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered 10 two-wheelers, including five motorcycles and five scooters from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Puneet Jain alias Monty of Vijay Inder Nagar, Ravi Kumar of Phillaur, Gagandeep Singh alias Munny of Fazilka (presently residing in Daba Colony) and Jagjit Singh alias Raju of Kot Mangal Singh Nagar.

Except Ravi, other accused are already facing trial in three cases registered under charges of NDPS Act, Excise Act and theft.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Division number 6 police, stated that the accused were involved in vehicle lifting to make easy money. The accused used to spend the money on buying mobile phones, branded clothes and dining at high-end restaurants.