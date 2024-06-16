Minor among three held for 14-year-old’s gang rape in Rewari

Police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a minor, for allegedly gang raping a 14-year-old girl. Police initiated a search operation and the girl was traced and rescued.. (iStock)

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s grandfather said his granddaughter went missing from their house in Rewari on the intervening night between June 12 and 13 and he approached the police.

Police initiated a search operation and the girl was traced and rescued.

A senior police official said the girl was found unconscious in the fields on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway in Rewari. “Rape was confirmed in the medical examination. Prime facie it appears that three others had caught the girl and the minor boy in the fields where they were sitting after fleeing from the girl’s home,” the officer added.

Sharing further details, Rewari Model town police station house officer Krishan Kumar said, “The minor, who took the girl from her house was apprehended and other two were arrested on charges of gang rape. A search is underway to arrest a fourth accused, who is still absconding.”

Police have produced the minor before the Juvenile Justice Board in Rewari, which sent him to the Borstal Jail in Faridabad. The other two accused were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a local court in the district.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.