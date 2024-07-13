 Minor driver kills woman in Moga hit-and-run - Hindustan Times
Minor driver kills woman in Moga hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jul 13, 2024 09:34 PM IST

The boy, who was driving a car, fled from the spot after the accident near Daulewala village and was apprehended by a team of the Sadak Suraksha Force following a chase.

A 17-year-old minor driver was apprehended after he killed a woman crossing the road in Moga on Saturday, officials said.

The vehicle involved in the mishap near Daulewala village of Moga on Saturday.
The vehicle involved in the mishap near Daulewala village of Moga on Saturday.

The boy, who was driving a Maruti Swift, fled from the spot after the incident and was apprehended by the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) team following a chase.

As per sources, after failing to evade the SSF team on the highway, he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away through the paddy fields. However, the SSF personnel managed to nab him.

SHO Jaswinder Singh said that the accident took place on the highway near Daulewala village. “The woman was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. We have started the investigation,” he said.

Minor driver kills woman in Moga hit-and-run
© 2024 HindustanTimes
