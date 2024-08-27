Minor rams scooter into truck in Jalandhar, dead

A 13-year-old boy who was driving a scooter died after he rammed his Activa into a truck from behind in Jalandhar’s Sanjay Gandhi Nagar on Monday. The 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the ACP said. (Ht File)

According to police, Avi Malhotra was returning from a market when the incident took place. “A truck ahead of him applied sudden brakes following which the boy lost control of his scooter and crashed into it.”

Sheetal Singh, assistant commissioner of police, who reached the spot said that the boy succumbed to his injuries on the spot. “The driver of the truck is absconding. A case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the driver.”

ACP Sheetal Singh said the police appeal to the parents of minors not to hand over the vehicles to their wards as there are serious repercussions under new laws. “We have been carrying several awareness campaigns ever since the implementation of new norms under motor vehicle act,” he said.

A case against the owner of the transport company has also been registered.