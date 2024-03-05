 Minor siblings found dead at home in Gurdaspur, parents missing - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minor siblings found dead at home in Gurdaspur, parents missing

Minor siblings found dead at home in Gurdaspur, parents missing

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Mar 05, 2024 09:18 AM IST

A six-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother were found dead at their home in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Monday. Their parents are missing.

The incident took place in a house near Shiv Mandir. A neighbour, Ajmer Singh, told the cops that the children’s father, Harpal Singh, worked as a tailor, and their mother was Amanpreet Kaur. “The couple would often argue, and the mother had not been home for two to three days,” he said.

The matter came to light after Harpal did not show up for work. The owner of the tailor shop went to their house and found the children dead in bed. The police were called, and they took the bodies for examination.

“Both parents are missing. We are looking into what happened. It seems the children might have been poisoned,” said Avtar Singh, the police officer in charge of the investigation. A case has been filed.

