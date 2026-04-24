Misappropriation of Haryana government funds: Panchayat department official dismissed from service

The Haryana government has dismissed a development and panchayat department official, Naresh Kumar, over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of public funds. Naresh, a superintendent rank official in the department, was dismissed from service for his role in the alleged offence of misappropriation without holding a departmental inquiry. The CBI took over the probe from the ACB on April 9. (HT Photo for representation)

Cited as Naresh Buwani by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in its report, officials said that he is an accused in the criminal case pertaining to embezzlement of public funds in alleged collusion with representatives of the IDFC First Bank, now being investigated by the CBI. The CBI took over the probe from the ACB on April 9.

The central agency is probing large-scale, multi-layered financial fraud involving fraudulent banking operations, fictitious transactions, and systematic diversion of government funds into shell entities owned directly or indirectly by the accused and their associates, thereby, causing substantial loss to the public exchequer and undermining the integrity of public financial systems.

Naresh’s dismissal order of April 23 signed by additional chief secretary, development and panchayats, Vijayendra Kumar invokes Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, allowing termination without a departmental inquiry on the grounds that such an inquiry is not reasonably practicable. “Such dismissal ordinarily disqualifies him from future government employment,’’ the order said.

As per the dismissal order, Naresh acted as a crucial link between co-accused, bank officials, and other private individuals, playing an active role in coordinating and executing the fraudulent scheme, thereby demonstrating that he was not a passive participant but an integral part of a well-organised criminal conspiracy aimed at siphoning off government funds.

“The material on record indicates that forged and fabricated documents were utilised for opening and operating bank accounts and for facilitating illegal transfer of funds, thereby lending apparent legitimacy to fraudulent transactions and enabling diversion of government funds into private accounts held in various banking institutions including IDFC First Bank, Chandigarh and AU Small Finance Bank, Mohali,’’ the order reads.

The order said that during the course of investigation, it has emerged that Naresh Kumar, in collusion with private individuals and other co-accused persons, was actively involved in the creation and operation of a firm- Swastik Desh Projects, which was not a genuine commercial entity but was primarily used as a conduit for illegal diversion and transfer of government funds through layered and fictitious banking transactions.

“Naresh facilitated the transfer of substantial amounts of money from the accounts of the said firm bearing account number 2502420177273161, AU Small Bank, Mohali, into his personal bank accounts in Union Bank of India and HDFC Bank and also in the account of his daughter Rupal and utilised such funds for acquisition of personal assets including vehicles and other immovable properties, thereby clearly establishing personal enrichment and direct financial benefit derived from the fraudulent activities/transactions,’’ the order said.

Citing an ACB report, the order said that it has revealed that during the course of investigation and as per statement of witnesses, Naresh Kumar got ₹6.45 crore in his bank account in 14 tranches between November 2025 and February 2026 from the account of Swastik Desh Projects.

“Naresh was given a Fortuner car (CH 01 DB 6911) as illegal gratification by former IDFC First Bank employee, Ribhav Rishi, as illegal gratification. He also purchased a house in Sector-66 B, Mohali, for ₹1 crore in the name of his wife. All this establishes direct financial benefits and personal enrichment by Naresh from the alleged crime. It demonstrates the scale and magnitude of financial fraud and misuse of public funds,’’ the order said.

The order further said that the delinquent employee was arrested on April 6, 2026, and admitted during interrogation that he was aware of the opening and operation of departmental accounts in the said banks and had knowledge of transactions carried out therein, and further played a role in facilitating the opening and manipulation of accounts relating to the Panchkula municipal corporation.

Officials said since the matter was under investigation, first by the ACB and now entrusted to the CBI, the government felt that initiating a parallel departmental enquiry at this stage would risk compromising the ongoing criminal investigation by exposing evidence prematurely and enabling coordination among co-accused.

Given the organised nature of the conspiracy, involvement of external actors including bank officials, likelihood of witness intimidation, and real danger of tampering with documentary and digital evidence, it was concluded that a fair and effective departmental enquiry was not reasonably practicable and would likely be rendered ineffective, the officials said.